Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.