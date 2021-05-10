Globus Medical, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GMED has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

NYSE GMED opened at $73.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,311 over the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

