Royal Bank of Canada Increases Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to $68.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Altus Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of ASGTF stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

