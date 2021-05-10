Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Head to Head Analysis

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clene and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clene N/A N/A $270,000.00 N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.20 $6.23 million $0.50 25.34

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Clene.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clene and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 0 3 0 3.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clene currently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 157.53%. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.39%. Given Clene’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clene is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Profitability

This table compares Clene and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene N/A -2.46% -2.20% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74%

Volatility and Risk

Clene has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Clene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Clene on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

