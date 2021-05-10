Coloplast A/S’s (CLPBY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLPBY. Barclays upgraded Coloplast A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Commerzbank raised Coloplast A/S from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Coloplast A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $16.35 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

