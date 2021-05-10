Royal Bank of Canada Raises Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to $53.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

