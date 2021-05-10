Kindred Biosciences (KIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Kindred Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. On average, analysts expect Kindred Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $209.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

