Resonant (RESN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Resonant to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect Resonant to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Resonant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.93 on Monday. Resonant has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.84.

RESN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.