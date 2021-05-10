Truist Securities Raises Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $48.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of GOLF opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acushnet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

