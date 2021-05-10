129394 (CRN.TO) (CRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.45 million.

Get 129394 (CRN.TO) alerts:

TSE:CRN opened at C$10.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.25. 129394 has a fifty-two week low of C$7.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.90.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for 129394 (CRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 129394 (CRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.