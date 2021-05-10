Alkami Technology (ALKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $38.65 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

