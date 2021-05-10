Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for MGP Ingredients, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MGP Ingredients in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGPI. Truist downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $63.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $67,728.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $526,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

