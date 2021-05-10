Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Avient Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Avient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of AVNT opened at $53.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. Avient has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 783.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth $993,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.