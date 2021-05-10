PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

