Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $207,422.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,594 shares of company stock valued at $30,107,701.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $42.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.