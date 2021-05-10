Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NUVA opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,914 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in NuVasive by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NuVasive by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

