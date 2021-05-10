Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.