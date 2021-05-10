Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Research Coverage Started at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DLVHF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $151.60 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $171.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.05.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

