Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$72.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target lifted by Raymond James to C$72.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.00.

Shares of OTEX opened at C$58.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$15.87 billion and a PE ratio of 144.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.15. Open Text has a 52-week low of C$47.95 and a 52-week high of C$64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 2,834 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$174,277.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at C$5,629,999.76.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

