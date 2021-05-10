Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €101.00 Price Target at Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.40 ($118.12).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €90.20.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

