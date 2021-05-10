Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

GRBK stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $32,161,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 80,685 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

