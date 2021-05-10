Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.21.

CNQ opened at C$41.70 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.1799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.43%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,280,112 shares in the company, valued at C$91,831,510.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

