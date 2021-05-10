Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Truist

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target lifted by Truist from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,769,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.