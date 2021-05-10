TD Securities Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $48.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDCE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.23.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

