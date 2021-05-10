Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SYTA opened at $9.70 on Monday. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Siyata Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

