Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $234.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a 12 month low of $164.40 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day moving average of $264.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Insulet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 755.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

