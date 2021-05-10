Penn Virginia Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of PVAC opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

