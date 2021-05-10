ECN Capital (ECN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect ECN Capital to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.66 million.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$8.58 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.22 and a 12 month high of C$8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -74.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.