Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

Stantec stock opened at $44.01 on Monday. Stantec has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after buying an additional 2,867,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after buying an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stantec by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

