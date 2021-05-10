UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €93.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.07 ($104.78).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €83.64 ($98.40) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.66. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12-month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.