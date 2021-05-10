Analysts Offer Predictions for Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $178.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.72 and its 200-day moving average is $188.56. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $210.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock worth $2,951,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

