UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €25.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.86 ($36.30).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.12.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.