The Aaron’s Company, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

AAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $32.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares in the last quarter.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

