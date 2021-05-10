Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €340.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €299.53 ($352.39).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €280.60 ($330.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €270.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €279.61. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.