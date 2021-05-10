Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STN. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.90.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$53.45 on Monday. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.82.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total transaction of C$156,861.30. Insiders have sold a total of 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354 in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

