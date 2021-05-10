Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Issued By KeyCorp

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XEC. Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

NYSE XEC opened at $70.66 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.