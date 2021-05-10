Morgan Stanley Increases Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $43.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EPC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after acquiring an additional 248,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

