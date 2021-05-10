GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Raised to $8.90

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $8.90 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GoPro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.48.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in GoPro by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in GoPro by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in GoPro by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.