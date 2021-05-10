Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 157,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,432 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,500,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

