Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Wedbush

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $122.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHAK. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average of $101.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.55, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

