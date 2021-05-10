Oppenheimer Comments on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $170.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.06. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $96.69 and a 12 month high of $172.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.