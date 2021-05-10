Motorsport Games (MSGM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MSGM opened at $21.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSGM. Benchmark began coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.