STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.45. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

