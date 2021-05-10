Coupang (CPNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Coupang to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CPNG opened at $38.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83. Coupang has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.