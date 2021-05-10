Critical Review: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) & ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ZipLink has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZipLink and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet 6.29% 12.51% 8.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZipLink and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.34%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than ZipLink.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZipLink and QuinStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet $490.34 million 2.03 $18.10 million $0.34 54.88

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than ZipLink.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuinStreet beats ZipLink on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZipLink Company Profile

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

