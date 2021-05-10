Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.43.

ARVN opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 over the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $3,015,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $4,577,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

