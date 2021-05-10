Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $326.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $290.00 to $326.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $247.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.00. Carvana has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,054 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.76, for a total value of $3,280,385.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 986,537 shares of company stock valued at $275,913,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

