Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACCD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after purchasing an additional 711,660 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,050,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Accolade by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Accolade by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

