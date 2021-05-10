Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHMA. Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chiasma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $233.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chiasma by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,307,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 67,166 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Chiasma by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Chiasma by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,230 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 371,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 3,398.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 624,562 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

