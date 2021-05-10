Bandwidth Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $125.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.79. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $333,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

